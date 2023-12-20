Getting Ready for Nashville's Big Bash

Deana Ivey from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. gave details on Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, including what you need to know as a guest, and the best ways to enjoy the fireworks. To learn more, log on to https://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve. NewsChannel5 will broadcast the 5-hour event on Sunday, December 31 starting at 6:30pm.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 20, 2023
Deana Ivey from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. gave details on Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, including what you need to know as a guest, and the best ways to enjoy the fireworks. To learn more, log on to https://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve. NewsChannel5 will broadcast the 5-hour event on Sunday, December 31 starting at 6:30pm.
