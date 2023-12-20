Watch Now
Getting Ready for Nashville's Big Bash

Deana Ivey from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. gave details on Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, including what you need to know as a guest
Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 12:46:42-05

Deana Ivey from the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. gave details on Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration, including what you need to know as a guest, and the best ways to enjoy the fireworks. To learn more, log on to https://www.visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve. NewsChannel5 will broadcast the 5-hour event on Sunday, December 31 starting at 6:30pm.

