Getting Thrifty at ThriftSmart with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap tells where to find half price gift cards on Christmas Eve that you can use for after Christmas shopping! Plus, tips for procrastinators to find last-minute deals! The Christmas Eve gift card sale at ThriftSmart allows customers to buy five $20 ThriftSmart gift cards for $10 each. The cards can be used anytime after Christmas. ThriftSmart is located at 4890 Nolensville Road in Nashville. For more information, visit thriftsmart.com.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:06:10-05
