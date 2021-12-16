Watch
Getting Thrifty at ThriftSmart with Ms. Cheap

We do some last minute gift shopping ideas
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:06:10-05

Ms. Cheap tells where to find half price gift cards on Christmas Eve that you can use for after Christmas shopping! Plus, tips for procrastinators to find last-minute deals! The Christmas Eve gift card sale at ThriftSmart allows customers to buy five $20 ThriftSmart gift cards for $10 each. The cards can be used anytime after Christmas. ThriftSmart is located at 4890 Nolensville Road in Nashville. For more information, visit thriftsmart.com.

