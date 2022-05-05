Getting to Know Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel5 anchor Carrie Sharp talked about her passion to get kids active and engaged in sports, and the summer camp she and her husband, a former Olympic athlete founded. Watch Carrie Sharp on NewsChannel5 at 4, 5 and 10pm. Sharp Speed and Sport Camp is for kids ages 6-13. For more details, visit @SharpSpeedandSport Camp on Facebook.
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 13:21:38-04
