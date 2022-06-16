David Andrews from D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe made a Giant Fortune Cookie. D’Andrews Bakery & Café is a modern bakery specializing in desserts, pastries, coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, salads and more. D’Andrews Bakery is located at 555 Church St. Nashville, TN 37219. For hours or more information, go to www.dandrewsbakery.com or call (615) 375-4934. Follow @dandrewsbakery on all social platforms.

GIANT FORTUNE COOKIE

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup honey

10 Tablespoons butter

1/3 cup egg whites (2 extra large eggs)

1 2/3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

In a mixer, combine the sugar, honey, and butter. Cream for 5 minutes.

Add the egg whites and combine for 1 minute.

Add the flour and salt, cream for 5 minutes.

Pan on a sheet tray the shape you want.

Bake for 5 min at 325 until golden brown and then shape.

