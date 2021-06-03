Jordan gave us a tour of Gibson Garage, a new guitar shop and music venue where you can hear live music, watch a TV taping, and even design your own guitar. Gibson Garage opens Wednesday, June 9, and is located at 209 10th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 in Cummins Station. For the latest news and updates on the Gibson Garage opening, be sure to follow @officialgibsongarage on Instagram or visit the official website at https://www.gibson.com/garage.