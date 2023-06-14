Gifts for the New Mom in Your Life

Lifestyle expert Ali Levine showed the best gifts you can buy for the new mom in your life. The items Ali mentioned are:



Mommy’s Bliss Newborn Essentials Gift Set (the go-to collection of trusted infant wellness supplements for mothers-to-be), https://mommysbliss.com/product/newborn-essentials/.

momi Baby Bottle (the only bottle actually engineered like a breast, not just shaped like one), https://momi.baby/?gad=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMInZCxo_HC_wIVkSvUAR3FMAz2EAAYASAAEgIxovD_BwE.

SlumberPod (the first-ever portable privacy sleep nook so little ones can nap in bright or distracting conditions), https://www.slumberpod.com/.

Comotomo Baby Bottle (a best-loved silicone option for bottle feeding), https://comotomo.com/.

Britannica’s Baby Encyclopedia (a curious read-aloud board book experience for little brainiacs aged 0-3), https://books.britannica.com/bookshop/britannicas-baby-encyclopedia/.