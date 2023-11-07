Gifts of Gratitude gives away free wedding dresses to military and first responders

Ann Miller owner of Brides By Glitz Nashville talked about the 15th Annual Gifts of Gratitude Wedding Dress Giveaway, an event dedicated to honoring and giving back to the military and first responder communities. This event offers military personnel and first responders the opportunity to receive a FREE wedding dress, allowing them to experience the wedding of their dreams. The 2023 Gifts of Gratitude Wedding Dress Giveaway will take place on Friday, November 10, at Brides by Glitz Nashville, located at 4239 Harding Pike Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37205. To qualify for this extraordinary opportunity, either the bride or groom must meet the following criteria:

Active-Duty Military or Veteran of Any Branch of Service.

Active First Responder, including Law Enforcement, EMTs, and Firemen only.

Proof of military or first responder status for either the bride or groom is required upon registration. Due to the overwhelming response in previous years, attendance will be limited to the first 75 brides who RSVP for this event. For any inquiries or to RSVP, please register here: https://brides.glitznashville.com/weddingdress-giveaway or call (615) 730-9360.

