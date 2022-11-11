Gifts That Give Back with Sami Cone

Sami Cone from The Sami Cone Show talked about how to make your money go further during the holidays by shopping for gifts that give back. Watch the new edition of The Sami Cone Show, premiering today at 1pm on NewsChannel 5+, with an encore broadcast Saturday, November 12 at noon. Go to https://www.samicone.com/ for more information. Follow @thesamiconeshow on Instagram.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 13:06:51-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.