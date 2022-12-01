Gingerbread French Toast French Toast

The Continental pastry chef Keaton Vasek made Gingerbread French Toast. The Continental Nashville is located in the Grand Hyatt hotel at 1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203. Log on to https://www.thecontinentalnashville.com/ for more information.

The Continental Gingerbread French Toast

Custard Base

7 Egg Yolks

½ cup Sugar

¼ cup Molasses

1 quart Heavy Cream

1 tsp Vanilla Paste

¼ cup Milk

½ teaspoon Cinnamon

½ teaspoon Ground Ginger

Whisk together the egg yolks, sugarand molasses until light and aerated. Slowly whisk in the heavy cream followed by the vanilla paste and milk. Season with the ground cinnamon and ground ginger. Reserve for soaking of the French toast.

To soak:Use thick sliced bread and soak for 30 minutes and flip to ensure even soaking. Soak for an additional 30 minutes. Strain the toast and reserve for cooking.

Cinnamon Sugar

2 cups Sugar

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

½ teaspoon Ground Ginger

½ teaspoon Salt

Whisk together all the ingredients and reserve.

Seasoned Whipped Cream

1 cup Cream

½ cup Cream Fraiche

¼ cup Brown Sugar

¼ cup Maple Syrup

½ teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon Vanilla Paste

Place all the ingredients in a bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Whip until soft peaks form. Reserve for topping of the French toast.To cook the French toast, melt 2 table spoons of butter over medium heat in a non-stick pan. Meanwhile, take the strained soaked bread and toss in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Transfer to the non-stick skillet and cook until just brown. Flip the toast and repeat on the other side. Place the toast on a plate and top with the seasoned whipped cream and warm syrup.

