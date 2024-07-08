Girl Scout Cookies.. and Beer? Mason Bar says they make the perfect pair!

On Saturday, July 13, Fat Bottom Brewing Co., locally referred to as “The Beer Next Door”, will take over the taps at Mason Bar inside Loews Nashville Hotel for a Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing event.

Guests will receive a passport to move around the bar, where bartenders will serve 8-ounce pours of five different brews expertly paired with five specific Girl Scout cookies chosen by Fat Bottom’s Founder, Ben Bredesen, and Director of Brewery Operations, Alex Barr. For those who love Girl Scout Cookies, this is almost like Christmas in July. Girl Scout Cookies are typically for sale just after the holidays. We’ve been carefully storing a variety of Girl Scout Cookies that we purchased from troop 1205 just for this special event.Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door, with a valid 21+ ID.

Times, dates and locations of event

Saturday, July 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.