"Girls on the Grind" highlights female songwriters and helps support Thistle Farms!

GrindHouse Nashville is launching their "Girls on the Grind" initiative to showcase the talented female songwriters in the Nashville music industry. The event will also benefit Thistle Farms who works to provide safe places to live, and jobs! The “Girls on the Grind” Songwriters Round will take place 6th & Peabody tonight at 7 p.m. To learn more follow them on Instagram @girlsonthegrind_ghn