Give Traditional Waffles a Kick of Color

Personal chef Jerod Wilcher made Red Velvet Waffles perfect to serve with fried chicken. Chef Jerod is hosting The Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 9 from 9am - 4:30pm at the Ozari Event Center, 3814 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37209. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased here: www.mothersday2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit www.masterkingchefjerod.com or call (615) 414-7237.

RED VELVET WAFFLES

INGREDIENTS

2 c all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

2 tbl unsweetened cocoa

1/4 c brown sugar

1/2 tsp Iodize Salt

3 large eggs

1/4 c vegetable oil

2 c buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Red food coloring as needed

Pan spray as needed

DIRECTIONS:Place all ingredients (except the food coloring) in a mixing bowl and mix well. Slowly add food coloring to get the desired red color. Mix well and set aside. Spray the waffle iron with the pan spray. Place one cup of waffle batter into the waffle iron. Close the waffle iron and cook until waffle is done approximately 2-4 minutes. Carefully remove from waffle iron and place on a plate. Top with your desired topping and enjoy!

