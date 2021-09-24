Glass jewelry artist Dobrila Pinkor showed us the skill and artistry that goes into making glass beads and custom jewelry. Visit www.studiodobrila.com to see more of Dobrila's jewelry and other artwork. If you have questions or would like more information, email info@StudioDobrila.com. Look for Dobrila Pintar in Booth 165 at the Tennessee Craft Fair Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10 at Centennial Park. Visit www.tennesseecraft.org/fallfair to learn more.