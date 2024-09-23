Go apple picking with us at Morning Glory Orchard!

Morning Glory Orchard was purchased by Curt & Christina Wideman in 2002 from another family who had owned and operated the farm for a decade. The Orchard was something of a dream for Curt; he was born in LA (Lower Alabama as he liked to say), and was a country boy through and through. Although he spent his entire career in a suit and tie, retirement begged for something different. After all three of their children moved to Murfreesboro, these two parents decided to follow. Curt hung up that three piece suit and convinced Christina to purchase the beautiful property on which the orchard resides and although they knew nothing about growing fruit trees, they eagerly jumped in. Retirement was never more busy or more rewarding! Curt found peace and contentment at the orchard, he called it his mission field. Sadly, we lost Curt to cancer in 2017. As you can see in the picture, Curt was larger than life! He was a kind, generous, loving, and doting husband, father and grandfather. While we can never fill Curt's shoes, his family has decided to continue on with his mission.

To learn more visit: MORNINGGLORYORCHARD.COM