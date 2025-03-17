Go behind-the-scenes of the new Nashville Christmas movie "Music City Mistletoe"

The holiday season is arriving early in Music City as a new Christmas movie, "Music City Mistletoe," is currently in production in Nashville.

Screenwriter Shantell Ogden, who has called Nashville home for the past 20 years, penned the story. She explains that the film draws inspiration from the unique creative energy of Nashville, where up-and-coming songwriters can be found performing in venues across the city.

According to Ogden, the movie centers around a struggling songwriter in Nashville, "Chloe," who is at risk of losing her publishing deal and her dream of having a song recorded by a major label artist. Set against the backdrop of the holiday season, Music City Mistletoe showcases the passion, determination, and holiday magic that define Nashville’s unique blend of music and tradition.

The production is actively seeking local involvement, inviting the community to get involved as extras. Fans can follow the film's social media pages or visit the official website, MusicCityMistletoe.com, for details on how to be a part of the holiday movie magic happening in Nashville.

