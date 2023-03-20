Go Local: Smoke on the Mountain

Smoke on the Mountain tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. The score features such numbers as “I’ll Fly Away”, "Rock of Ages," and "Built on the Rock." Studio Tenn’s production of Smoke on the Mountain runs March 23-April 2 at the Historic Sanctuary of Franklin First United Methodist Church. For tickets go to www.StudioTenn.org. This segment was paid for by Studio Tenn Theater Company.