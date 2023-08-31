Go Local: The Amish House

The Amish House in Nolensville has solid hardwood furniture made by master Amish and Mennonite craftsman in Ohio and Tennessee. This furniture is fully customizable, from size to stain and wood species. Mid-century modern lovers and traditional enthusiasts alike can find a pieces at The Amish House, there is something for every taste and style. Many of their pieces also feature hidden drawers and security compartments for safely storing valuables. Many items at The Amish House can arrive in three to six weeks. Fully customized pieces can take anywhere from six to twelve weeks to arrive. For more information go to www.theamishhouse.com, call (615) 819-2772, or visit their showroom at 7278 Nolensville Road in Nolensville, TN. This Segment Paid For By: The Amish House.

