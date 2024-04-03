Gold Medal Cocktails from Clarksville's Old Glory Distilling

Watch Now
Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.

Website: www.oldglorydistilling.com
· Phone: 931-919-2522
o Facebook: /OldGloryDistilling
o X/Twitter: /OGDistilling
o Instagram: /oldglorydistillingco

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 Dashes Reagan’s
  • Orange Bitters
  • 0.25oz Rich Honey
  • Syrup
  • 2oz OG Tennessee
  • Whiskey

PROCEDURE:

  1. Stage rocks glass.
  2. Add ingredients #1-3 to a yari.
  3. Fill yari halfway w/ ice.
  4. Stir until properly combined; 25 rotations.
  5. Strain cocktail into glass.
  6. Add 2x2 cube. Ensure it's seated.
  7. Garnish w/ skewered honeycomb.

PRESENTATION:
GLASS: Rocks

GARNISH: Honey Comb Skewer

ICE: 2x2

