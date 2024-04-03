Gold Medal Cocktails from Clarksville's Old Glory Distilling

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.

Website: www.oldglorydistilling.com

· Phone: 931-919-2522

o Facebook: /OldGloryDistilling

o X/Twitter: /OGDistilling

o Instagram: /oldglorydistillingco

INGREDIENTS:



2 Dashes Reagan’s

Orange Bitters

0.25oz Rich Honey

Syrup

2oz OG Tennessee

Whiskey

PROCEDURE:

Stage rocks glass. Add ingredients #1-3 to a yari. Fill yari halfway w/ ice. Stir until properly combined; 25 rotations. Strain cocktail into glass. Add 2x2 cube. Ensure it's seated. Garnish w/ skewered honeycomb.

PRESENTATION:

GLASS: Rocks

GARNISH: Honey Comb Skewer

ICE: 2x2