Gold Medal Cocktails from Clarksville's Old Glory Distilling

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors. This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.
Website: www.oldglorydistilling.com
· Phone: 931-919-2522
o Facebook: /OldGloryDistilling
o X/Twitter: /OGDistilling
o Instagram: /oldglorydistillingco
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Dashes Reagan’s
- Orange Bitters
- 0.25oz Rich Honey
- Syrup
- 2oz OG Tennessee
- Whiskey
PROCEDURE:
- Stage rocks glass.
- Add ingredients #1-3 to a yari.
- Fill yari halfway w/ ice.
- Stir until properly combined; 25 rotations.
- Strain cocktail into glass.
- Add 2x2 cube. Ensure it's seated.
- Garnish w/ skewered honeycomb.
PRESENTATION:
GLASS: Rocks
GARNISH: Honey Comb Skewer
ICE: 2x2