Goldrush Apple, Kohlrabi & Fennel Salad

Andrew Coins executive chef at Lauter at Southern Grist Brewing Company made a Goldrush Apple, Kohlrabi and Fennel Salad. Lauter at Southern Grist is located at 754 Douglas Ave. Nashville, TN 37207. The Nations X L By Lauter, a second taproom is situated directly in front of Southern Grist’s production facility at 5012 Centennial Blvd. Nashville. For more information, go to https://www.southerngristbrewing.com/.

Goldrush Apple, Kohlrabi, and Fennel Salad

Chow-chow Vinaigrette:

1 Cup chow-chow

2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 Tablespoons parmesan

½ cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

Add chow-chow to a food processor. Pulse 4 to 5 times. Add vinegar and parmesan and pulse 2 more times. Lastly add the olive oil and pulse 2 more times. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Salad:

2 ounces shaved fennel

3 ounces Goldrush apple- medium dice

3 ounces Kohlrabi, shaved thin

3 Tablespoons chow-chow vinaigrette

3 Tablespoons picked dill

1/8 cup chopped honey roasted peanuts

1 pinch Aleppo pepper

Method:

Add fennel, Goldrush apple, and Kohlrabi to a bowl. Add chow-chow vinaigrette and dill. Toss well. Top with honey roasted peanuts and Aleppo pepper.