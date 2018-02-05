Goo Goo Clusters' Lil Goos Crunch Bars Recipe

Current
The Goo Goo Shop and Dessert Bar is now offering chocolate classes with various options that can be great family fun or perfect for a date night. In each class, guests get a history of Goo Goo, enjoy a hands-on “Make Your Own Goo Goo” experience, learn a secret recipe from the Dessert Bar, and indulge in a dessert sampling. In some classes, you even get a pairing education as you taste your way through a number of handmade chocolates and wine. All classes are held at the Goo Goo Shop & Dessert Bar, 116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. For ticket information, go to www.googoo.com/events.Lil Goos Crunch Bars
Lil Goos Crunch Bars
Yields 8-12 bars
Ingredients
4 - 6 oz pouches of Lil Goos
2 oz butter (1/4 cup)
1 tsp salt
2 tsp vanilla extract
4 ½ cups crispy rice cereal
Instructions:
Put Lil Goos in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on low power for 1 ½ minutes, or until smooth. Remove from microwave and stir.
In a pan on the stove, melt butter over low heat. Add salt and vanilla and stir. Add Lil Goos mixture and stir all to incorporate, until fully melted and smooth. Note: there will be some excess oil from the butter, but that is normal. It will fully incorporate when mixed with the cereal.
Place crispy rice cereal into a large mixing bowl and then pour the Lil Goos mixture over the cereal.
Fold by hand until cereal is fully coated and mixture sticks together. Press mixture into greased 8x8 pan and allow to sit 1-2 hours before cutting and serving.
