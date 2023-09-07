Russell Kirchner from the Nashville Fair Creative Arts team made a Goo Goo Pecan Pie. The Nashville Fair will be held at the Fairgrounds Nashville September 8-17. The Pie Eating contest is on Sunday, September 10. Fairgoers will enjoy the fair’s creative arts display, midway rides, live music nightly, livestock animals, and much more. For more information visit www.nashfair.fun. This segment is paid for by: The Nashville Fair

Goo Goo Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

4 Pecan Goo Goos, chopped 4 eggs, beaten 1 1/2 C light corn syrup 1/2 C sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp salt 1 1/2 C pecans 1 unbaked pie crust fitted into a 9-inch, deep-dish pie plate

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, corn syrup, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Once combined, fold in Goo Goo pieces and half of the pecans. Pour mixture into pie crust and arrange remaining pecans on top. Bake about 45-55 minutes, or until set.

Note: refrigerating Goo Goos for at least 15 minutes before chopping will make doing so much easier and cleaner