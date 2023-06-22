Good Food And Fun At Chef Collaboration Dinner Series

Chef Chris Neff from Makeready L&L explained how to cook Short Ribs and Smoking Cheese and talked about the restaurant’s upcoming Chef Collaboration dinner series. Chef Chris Neff will go fork to fork with Chef Tim Morton of Frannie & The Fox in Charleston for a chef collaboration June 20- June 24. During the playful dinner series recipes get swapped, diners enjoy Lowcountry cuisine and Nashville flavors become reimagined with Italian sensibilities. Chef Neff and Chef Morton will also compete in a Meatball cooking competition (see both recipes below). To reserve a table or for more information, visit https://makereadynash.com/ or call (615) 610-7835. Makeready L&L is located at 200 4th Ave. No. Nashville, TN 37219.

MakeReady L&L

Meatballs, Meatballs, Meatballs

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground pork

4 oz chopped bacon

1 ea Shallot, minced

1 Tbl garlic, minced

1 c milk

1 c Mozzarella cheese

4 oz Shredded Parmesan

1 Tbl dried oregano

1 c plain bread crumbs

4 whole eggs

1 Tbl salt

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Saute your shallots and garlic in a pan over medium heat, until translucent. In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients thoroughly. Cook a spoonful of mix, to ensure yumminess, adjust with salt if needed. Portion into 2 oz balls onto an oiled baking sheet. Place meatballs in oven and cook for 15 minutes, let rest for 5 minutes. Enjoy!

Frannie & The Fox

Meatballs, Meatballs, Meatballs

2 lbs ground beef

4 oz of ground mortadella

10 oz buttermilk

2 whole eggs

4 oz bread or croutons

3 oz grated parmesan

2 oz grated percorino

3 cloves of garlic, grated

3 oz of minced onion

1/2 oz of chopped parsley

1/2 tsp of chili powder

1 tbl salt

Zest of 1 lemon



DIRECTIONS

Blend eggs and buttermilk, then pour over bread and let soak for 30 minutes. While that is soaking, mix all other ingredients until just combined. Pour the bread mixture over the other ingredient and mix in, being careful to not over mix. Scoop your meatballs and place on a sheet pan. Bake in a preheated oven for 12-18 minutes at 425 degrees.

Serve with your favorite sauce and ricotta cheese, Frannie style!

