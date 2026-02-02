Goodlettsville Restaurant Week celebrates their community, one bite at a time!

Get ready for the first ever Goodlettsville Restaurant Week! The celebration runs through February 7th!
|Participating Restaurant
|Special Offered
|7 Brew
|Free Small Drink & TN 7 Brew Sticker
|Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse
|Buy 1, get 1 FREE Large stuffed Potato (choice of 1 meat, upcharge for brisket)
|Bloom & Brew Coffee
|Free 12 oz. black coffee with the purchase of any food item
|Buck's Barbeque
|Free dessert with purchase
|Casper's Bistro
|Free Appetizer with purchase of 2 entrees (up to $20 value)
|Chef's Market
|10% off purchase
|Goodlettsville Nutrition
|15% off purchase
|Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse
|Free appetizer with purchase
|KFam Sweets
|10% off purchase
|Lagniappe Bayou Kitchen
|Free 3 count beignet for dining in!
|Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante
|$5 gift card
|Lasaters Coffee and Tea
|50% off a pastry with purchase of a medium latte or specialty drink
|Liz's Kitchen
|10% off purchase
|Long Hollow Pizza & Pub
|Free cheesy bread with purchase
|Main Moon Restaurant
|Free philly cheesesteak egg roll with any purchase
|Pasta Galifi
|Free gelato with purchase
|Plaza Mexican Bar & Grill
|15% off purchase
|Pueblo Viejo Mexican Grill
|Free small cheese dip with purchase of 2 entrees
|Round Hear
|50% off one of our homemade desserts
|Staley's Chicago Italian Dining
|20% off purchase
|The Sandtrap at Twelve Stones
|Free dessert, plus special desserts all week
|Union Hill Trading Post
|15% off Trading Post Burger made with local Wagyu beef
All week, local restaurants will be offering specials, discounts, or promotions for you to enjoy.
Learn more here
https://business.goodlettsvillechamber.com/events/details/goodlettsville-restaurant-week-6889