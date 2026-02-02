Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goodlettsville Restaurant Week celebrates their community, one bite at a time!

Get ready for the first ever Goodlettsville Restaurant Week! The celebration runs through February 7th!

Participating RestaurantSpecial Offered
7 Brew        Free Small Drink & TN 7 Brew Sticker
Bar-B-Cutie SmokehouseBuy 1, get 1 FREE Large stuffed Potato (choice of 1 meat, upcharge for brisket)
Bloom & Brew CoffeeFree 12 oz. black coffee with the purchase of any food item
Buck's BarbequeFree dessert with purchase
Casper's BistroFree Appetizer with purchase of 2 entrees (up to $20 value)
Chef's Market10% off purchase
Goodlettsville Nutrition    15% off purchase
Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse   Free appetizer with purchase
KFam Sweets      10% off purchase
Lagniappe Bayou KitchenFree 3 count beignet for dining in!
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante$5 gift card 
Lasaters Coffee and Tea    50% off a pastry with purchase of a medium latte or specialty drink
Liz's Kitchen    10% off purchase
Long Hollow Pizza & Pub    Free cheesy bread with purchase
Main Moon RestaurantFree philly cheesesteak egg roll with any purchase
Pasta GalifiFree gelato with purchase
Plaza Mexican Bar & Grill    15% off purchase
Pueblo Viejo Mexican GrillFree small cheese dip with purchase of 2 entrees
Round Hear50% off one of our homemade desserts
Staley's Chicago Italian Dining20% off purchase
The Sandtrap at Twelve StonesFree dessert, plus special desserts all week
Union Hill Trading Post15% off Trading Post Burger made with local Wagyu beef

All week, local restaurants will be offering specials, discounts, or promotions for you to enjoy.

