Marilee Tice from Goodlettsville’s Salty Dog Festival showed some of the arts and crafts you will find at the event. The Goodlettsville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Goodlettsville host The Salty Dog Festival at the historic Main Street District on Saturday, September 11 from 10am-4pm. The festival will include local artisans, craft vendors, live entertainment, music, local business booths, food trucks and even a dog costume contest with three grand prize winners. The event is kid-friendly and will include a petting zoo and a kiddie train that drives around the festival. For more information, visit www.goodlettsvillechamber.com.

