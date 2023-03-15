Goodwill Wedding Gown Sale with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the Bellevue Goodwill store for a preview of the Goodwill Wedding Gown Sale. Goodwill Stores across middle and west Tennessee will offer wedding dresses for as little as $49.99 during the local nonprofit’s Wedding Gown Weekend on Saturday, March 18 from 9am-8pm and 10am-6pm on Sunday, March 19. Sale merchandise includes gently used bridal dresses and formal gowns donated by individuals as well as new-with-tags stock donated by local bridal shops. Selection will vary by store. All gowns will be priced under $300. Each of the 29 retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will have at least 20 gowns available, while supplies last. Goodwill Outlets are not participating. For more information, go to www.giveit2goodwill.org .