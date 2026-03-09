Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goodwill's annual Wedding & formal dress sale now at several locations across Middle Tennessee

Goodwill of Middle Tennsee is getting ready for their annual Wedding Gala sale! Many great designer gowns will be sold at bargain prices during the sale on March 14th. Prices for wedding gowns will range from $99.99 to $399.99, depending on the quality and type. Goodwill says if you plan to shop the pop-up sale get there early!

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

Bellevue

Berry Hill

Brentwood – Mill Creek

Cookeville

Franklin – Hillsboro Rd

Franklin – Murfreesboro Rd

Madison – Rivergate

Mt Juliet

Murfreesboro – Church St

Wedding and formal gowns arrive in participating stores on March 14 and will be offered in limited quantities—once they’re sold, they’re gone.

Proceeds from these sales support Goodwill’s mission of changing lives through education, training, and employment—right here in our local community.

