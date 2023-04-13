Gospel Artist CeCe Winans Stops by The Studio

Multi-award-winning Gospel artist CeCe Winans gave us an update on her career and plans for the rest of the year. The Generations: Women’s Conference hosted by CeCe is taking place Mother’s Day weekend on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at Bethel World Outreach. Go to https://www.compassionlive.com/event/generations-live-2023/ for tickets. CeCe is bringing her concert tour to Nashville on Friday, September 15 at 7pm at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts. For tickets, go to www.vividseats.com. Believe For It: Passing on Faith to The Next Generation by CeCe Winans is available wherever you buy books. Go to www.cecewinans for more information. Follow @cecewinans on Instagram and Twitter and @official.cece.winans on Facebook.

