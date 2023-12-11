Grammy-winning duo Louis York host a holiday benefit concert

Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony from the Grammy-winning duo Louis York talked about their upcoming holiday benefit concert.

Hope for the Holidays: An Evening with Louis York & Friends is on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm at The Fisher Center at Belmont University. Hosted by Kelly Sutton, featured guests include The Shindellas, Charles Esten, Jay Allen, Megan Linsey, Scott Hamilton, Kathie Lee Gifford and more.

Whether you’re celebrating or struggling this holiday season, you’ll enjoy a night of amazing stories and songs and HOPE for the holidays!

For tickets or more information, click here: https://hope4holidaysnash.com/. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit, Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation, The Alzheimer's Association and The Onsite Foundation. Follow @louisyorkmusic on Instagram.

