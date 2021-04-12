Great Springtime Reads

Watch
Bookman Bookwoman shares with us some great books.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:27:14-04

Saralee and Larry talked about their favorite picks for bestsellers to read now. Find a complete list of today's book recommendations online at www.bookmanbookwoman.com.

