Health coach and “recipe remixer” Dyan Damron made Greek Nachos. Find more of Dyan’s recipe makeovers at www.coachdconsulting.com. Follow @dyan.damron on Instagram and @Dyan_Damron on Twitter.

Greek Nachos

Ingredients:

6 whole wheat pitas

1 5.3-ounce container plain Greek yogurt

2 T grated cucumber

1 t chopped fresh dill

¼ t salt

½ lb ground lamb (or turkey, or beef, or 1 can rinsed & drained chickpeas)

½ t each salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano

1 container cherry or grape tomatoes halved or quartered

1 medium cucumber, chopped into ¼-inch dice

¼ cup kalamata olives, halved

¼ cup sweet cherry peppers, roughly chopped

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup crumbled feta

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line two cookie sheets with aluminum foil and spray with olive oil cooking spray. Cut each pita into eight wedges. Spread cut pitas out onto pans – making sure they are in a single layer. Spray wedges with olive oil cooking spray. Bake for 5 minutes. Shake the pans and check for crispness. Bake for another 2-5 minutes until pitas are browned and crisp. Remove from oven and set aside.

For tzatziki (yogurt) sauce, in a small bowl, add the yogurt, grated cucumber, dill, and ¼ t salt. Mix well and set aside. Note: you can make this ahead of time and keep in the fridge for several hours or overnight.

Bring a sauté pan to medium heat, add ground lamb with ½ t each salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried oregano. The lamb has enough fat that you should not need any oil. Break up meat with a wooden spoon and brown until the pink color is gone. Remove from heat and set aside. Note: if you don’t like raw red onions, cook them with the meat.

On a large platter spread out half of the pita chips. Add about 1/3 of the lamb, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, peppers, onions, and feta. Add remaining pita chips and remaining toppings. Then add the tzatziki sauce over the top. Save some of the tzatziki for serving. This can also be made into a nacho bar – just put all the toppings into bowls and allow each person to build their own nachos.

This makes four meal size servings or at least eight appetizer size servings. These nachos are best served immediately. You can refrigerate any leftovers and serve at room temp (you do not want to reheat these).