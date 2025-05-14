Gregory Family Farm is offering Farm and Nature School in June!

Gregory Family Farm in Gallatin has truly created something special with their Farm School during the Summer! Last year, they were able to teach 200 kids about farming and nature and they hope to serve just as many this June.

During the first two weeks of June they will offer Farm School, then Nature school where kids will be offered a unique blend of hands-on learning and outdoor exploration! These camps are offered for children 5 and up.

To learn more and sign up visit:

https://www.gregoryfamilyfarmtn.com/events