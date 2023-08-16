Grilled Smoked Salmon with Veggies with Andre's BBQ

Andre and Yolanda Hathaway from Andre’s BBQ made Grilled Smoked Salmon with Veggies. Andre and Yolanda started Andre's BBQ food truck during the pandemic and love serving the community with their tasty food! To find the Andre’s BBQ Food Truck location, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066614540180 and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/andres_barbecue31/?fbclid=IwAR3Tdv7yjCKS22-hMfqv_5f0epjOJR2rsT2OZJRO17DFukLm5wa7PunGKk0. For more information, email andresbarbecue7@gmail.com.

