Food Network star Chef David Rose made a Grilled Watermelon Salad with Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette. David's cookbook, Eggin': David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg will be released in November, and is available for pre-sale now wherever you buy books.

Grilled Watermelon Salad with Tequila-Lime Vinaigrette

½ medium seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch slices (rind removed)

VINAIGRETTE

1 ounce reposado tequila

1 ounce agave nectar

Juice from ½ lime

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Kosher salt and black pepper

SALAD

12 to 15 mint leaves

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

4 ounces crumbled cotija cheese

Tajín classic seasoning

Kosher salt and black pepper

Prepare the EGG to cook direct at 450°F. Grill the watermelon slices on the EGG cooking grid for about 5 minutes per side, or until they develop nice charred grill marks on both sides. Remove the watermelon slices from the EGG and place them on a platter. To make the vinaigrette, place all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until fully incorporated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside. To assemble the salad, scatter the mint and red onion over the watermelon, drizzle the vinaigrette all over, and top with the cheese. Season to taste with Tajín and salt and pepper.