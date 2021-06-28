Watch
Grilling Tips for July 4th

We get tips from Master Chef Rick Moonan
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 12:48:21-04

Rick gave tips on n grilling steaks and seafood. Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is located at 5028 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067. Perry’s offers a 3-course Sunday supper featuring their award-winning 7-finger-high pork chop. The chop can also be shipped anywhere in the country by ordering at www.perryssteakhouse.com.

