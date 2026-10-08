Grow your business and connect with Women's Connect Live!

Women Connect is a professional women's networking organization founded in 2020 by Lucy Miller in Franklin, Tennessee. What started as a small happy hour with a handful of businesswomen looking for a place to connect has grown organically into a community with chapters across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. Each chapter hosts monthly connection events — over coffee, lunch, or happy hour — that are open to both members and non-members. Women Connect is built on four pillars: connection, collaboration, education, and fun. There are no industry caps, so women from every field are welcome, and the culture is one of genuine support, where members cheer each other on and help each other grow.

Women Connect LIVE is the organization's annual flagship conference, held since 2021 and growing bigger every year. This year's event takes place Friday, October 23, 2026, in Franklin, TN, under the theme "Extraordinary." It will bring together around 350 women business owners and professionals from four states and beyond for a full day of inspiring speakers, a marketplace showcasing women-owned products and services, and meaningful networking. This year's main stage features Missy Franklin Johnson (5 Time Olympic Gold Medalist), Mignon Francois, Carla Pierson, Mary Ford, Hannah Betts (professional stunt woman), Saba Chishti, and Michelle Taylor. LIVE also expands into a three-part experience, adding a hands-on content creation workshop (Create LIVE) and a VIP evening featuring an AI masterclass the night before. Tickets and details are available at wearewomenconnect.com [wearewomenconnect.com].

Friday October 23, 2026

Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin

website- https://wearewomenconnect.com/live-event-2026/ [wearewomenconnect.com]

Instagram- @womenconnectlive and @womenconnectofficial

Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559046699808 [facebook.com]

Linked In- https://www.linkedin.com/company/women-connect-official [linkedin.com]

