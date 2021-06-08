Growing Your Own Pollinator Garden

Trace Barnett gave tips on how to create a pollinator garden in your yard or in a container. Find gardening tips, recipes and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available on www.Amazon.com and wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:23:32-04
Trace Barnett gave tips on how to create a pollinator garden in your yard or in a container. Find gardening tips, recipes and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available on www.Amazon.com and wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
