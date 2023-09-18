Guilt Tippin' with Austin & Colin

Comedy-Pop duo Austin and Colin talked about the idea behind their latest viral video sensation, Guilt Tippin’. Austin and Colin’s hilarious new anthem tackles the excessive guilt of inappropriate tipping in a post-covid world. The Guilt Tippin' single and music video is out now on all streaming and download platforms. Watch and listen to "Guilt Tippin" on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AOZilxkr9Q.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 12:42:14-04
