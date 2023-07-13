Watch Now
Habitat for Humanity Restore with Ms. Cheap

We learn how to save money on building products
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 12:28:36-04

Ms. Cheap took us to Habitat for Humanity Restore where you can find deals on home building supplies, used furniture, décor and more. To find the Habitat for Humanity Restore nearest you, visit https://www.habitatnashville.org/habitat-humanity-restore. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

