Hadestown at TPAC

Actor Chibueze Ihumoma who stars as Orpheus in the hit Broadway musical Hadestown talked about his role and the story behind the show. Hadestown is the acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell, marking the first time in more than a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical. Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Hadestown runs through Sunday, November 6 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Limited tickets are available at https://www.tpac.org/event/2022-11-01-to-2022-11-06-hadestown/.