Hairstyle Makeovers for Straightening Hair

Liz the Stylist, a Japanese Hair Straightening specialist at Salon Revel, showed how the process works to straighten hair for six months or longer. Go to https://www.salonrevelhair.com/ or call (615) 600-1133 to make an appointment with Liz the Stylist. Salon Revel is located at 2021 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115.