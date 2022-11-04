Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Hairstyle Makeovers for Straightening Hair

Liz The Stylist shares more about a hair straightening technique
Liz the Stylist, a Japanese Hair Straightening specialist at Salon Revel, showed how the process works to straighten hair for six months or longer. Go to https://www.salonrevelhair.com/ or call (615) 600-1133 to make an appointment with Liz the Stylist. Salon Revel is located at 2021 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115.

