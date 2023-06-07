"Hale's Kitchen" Paleo-Friendly Pigs in a Pop & Protein Mug Cake

Singer-songwriter and American Idol Season 12 finalist Rachel Hale talked about her popular Instagram cooking series "Hale's Kitchen and made Pigs in a Pop and a Protein Mug Cake, two Paleo-friendly recipes. Learn more about Rachel’s music, her cooking series "Hale's Kitchen" and more at https://www.rachelhalemusic.com/. Follow Rachel and her cooking series "Hale's Kitchen on Instagram @rachelhalemusic.

PIGS IN A POP

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

6 eggs

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 mashed bananas

1 tsp vanilla extract

Links of your favorite Paleo breakfast sausage, cooked and cut in tiny pieces

Preparation:

Preheat cake pop maker or oven to 350. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Add remaining ingredients and whisk into a smooth thick batter.

For cake pop maker: Grease cake pop maker with coconut oil, add a bit of batter, place your piece of sausage, add remainder of batter to cover sausage. Bake for 2-4 minutes until done, or according to your machine instructions.

Serve with Maple Syrup.

PROTEIN MUG CAKE

Ingredients:

1 scoop of protein powder

1 tbsp almond flour

1 egg

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup water

Optional Toppings: almond butter, Paleo chocolate chips, unsweetened coconut flakes

Preparation: Grease mug with coconut oil. Combine dry ingredients in the mug. Add water and whisk into a smooth thick batter.

Pop mug in the microwave for 1 minute and 45 seconds or until done.

Top with whatever you would like. I personally love Paleo chocolate chips, dried coconut flakes, and almond butter.