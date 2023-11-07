Hallmark movie stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach host Dance Party to End ALZ

On Sunday, November 12 Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach will host the sixth annual Dance Party to End ALZ event at 6pm at The Wildhorse Saloon, 120 Second Avenue North. This year, they will be going back to the early 2000s for a night of music, dancing and fundraising to end Alzheimer's. Taking a new twist on raising awareness in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease, top country artists will perform their favorite hits from the beginning of the new millennium. General admission tickets are $50 - $100 (+taxes/fees) and can be purchased by visiting www.alz.org/danceparty.

