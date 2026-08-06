Hallmark stars Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Foster talk about new series "Paris is Always a Good Idea"

PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA streaming now on Hallmark Plus

A Romantic Journey from the Hills of Ireland to the Streets of Paris and the Vineyards of Spain.

Career-driven nonprofit executive Chelsea Martin (Chabert) travels to Paris to secure a major donor and is shocked when her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Foster) is sent to join her. While in Paris, an unexpected and heartfelt message from her late mother — and a push from her father (Henry Czerny) and her sister (Rebecca Hanssen) — sends her on an unexpected journey to reconnect with the three past loves she once left behind in Europe. From the rolling hills of Ireland to the magic of Paris, and the sun-kissed vineyards of Spain, Chelsea retraces old footsteps and discovers that sometimes moving forward means first looking back

Lacey Chabert is one of the most beloved and recognizable faces in American entertainment--an actress whose warmth, versatility, and consistent connection with audiences have made her nothing short of iconic. She first came to wide attention as a series regular on the Golden Globe Award-winning Fox drama Party of Five, in which she starred for six seasons. She went on to achieve worldwide cultural recognition for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic Mean Girls. From there she developed one of the most remarkable and sustained relationships between a performer and a network in the history of American television--starring in more than 41 films for Hallmark Channel, spanning genres and holidays, and becoming the undisputed face of the network. Among her most celebrated Hallmark titles are Haul Out the Holly, A Wish for Christmas, All of My Heart, and An Unexpected Valentine.

Foster is perhaps best known for his role as Nathaniel Plimpton III on The CW’s critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Joining the series in its second season, Foster quickly became a fan favorite for his portrayal of the ambitious attorney and eventual love interest to Rebecca Bunch, played by Rachel Bloom. Additional recent credits for Foster include starring opposite Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, and Jordi Webber in Netflix’s romantic comedy Choose Love, as well as Hallmark’s Return to Office opposite Janel Parrish. He also recurred on Netflix’s You opposite Penn Badgley and appeared alongside Gina Rodriguez in ABC’s Not Dead Yet.

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