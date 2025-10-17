Hallmark stars take over Nashville for their Countdown to Christmas!

Hallmark lit up Nashville with Christmas cheer this week for their Countdown to Christmas launch! Some of your favorite stars including, Lacey Chabert, Ashley Williams, Nikki DeLoach, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Benjamin Ayres, and more were out in the Music City to meet fans and share more about their new Christmas movies!

One of the highlights this year is the new movie A Grand Ole Opry Christmas! The film stars Nikki DeLoach, and Kristoffer Polaha that is set in the historic music venue. We chatted with the writers the film who told Talk of the Town they worked hard to include details about the rich history of the Grand Ole Opry into the production. The movie also helps celebrate Opry's 100 year anniversary! A Grand Ole Opry Christmas will air on November 29th on Hallmark and stream on Hallmark +.

To view a full list of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas visit

https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas/countdown-to-christmas-2025-preview/**