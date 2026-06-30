Hallmark's Christmas at Sea is full of unforgettable moments!

As the mercury rises during the height of summer, Hallmark Channel gives fans a merry way to stay cool with its annual Christmas in July programming event, and Hallmark+ subscribers will be treated to a second season of sailing the high seas with their favorite Hallmark stars in Christmas at Sea. In season two of the series, Hallmark superfans meet their favorite stars on a Christmas cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. With holiday cheer, unforgettable moments, and celebrity surprises, this cruise is one to remember.

For more info, visit:

https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas-at-sea [cts.vresp.com]

You can stream "Christmas at Sea" on Hallmark + starting July 1st!