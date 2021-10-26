Halloween Crafts for Kids

DIY Craft Expert Sandy Sandler showed Halloween crafts the kids can make using items from around the house or the Dollar Store. If you'd like more of Sandy's DIY ideas for kids visit, https://www.bowdabra.com/blog/. For step-by-step instructions on the Halloween Craft Projects for Kids, follow the links below:

https://www.bowdabra.com/blog/2015/10/21/amazing-doggie-bumblebee-costume-video-tutorial/.

https://www.bowdabra.com/blog/2011/10/17/halloween-kids-craft-hanging-spooky-spiders/.

http://fsrventures.presskit247.com/EDocs/Site106/Clothespin%20Bat%20Project.pdf. https://www.bowdabra.com/blog/2019/10/09/how-to-make-an-adorable-mini-halloween-ghost-wreath/.