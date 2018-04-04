Ham & Asparagus Cheesecake and Ham & Egg Salad.

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made a Ham and Asparagus Cheesecake and a Ham and Egg Salad.See Ann's cooking demonstration with Meryll at the Southern Women's Show at 1:30pm on Friday at the Music City Center. For tickets and more information, visit www.southernshows.com.
HAM AND EGG SALAD
1 ½ (8-oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
½ c sour cream
1 (1-oz) pkg ranch dressing mix
½ c chopped celery
½ c chopped sweet or green onions
6 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
1 ½-2 c chopped, cooked ham
Combine cream cheese, sour cream and ranch dressing mix in a large bowl and mix until smooth. Stir in celery, onion, eggs and ham; mix completely. Serve as an appetizer on crackers, pita bread, croissants or spread on bread for sandwiches. Recipe could be served for breakfast. Yield: 3-4 cups
ASPARAGUS AND HAM CHEESECAKE
1 roll buttery round crackers, crushed
¼ c butter or margarine melted
1 (8-oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
6 eggs
1 (8-oz) container sour cream
3 c finely shredded Swiss cheese
1 ½ c diced, cooked ham
½ c chopped green onions
½ c plain flour
¼ t white pepper
1 (14-oz) can asparagus pieces, drained or ½ bunch of fresh asparagus, cooked, drained and cut into 1-inch pieces
Combine cracker crumbs and butter; press into bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350F for 10 minutes. Cool slightly and reduce oven temperature to 325F. Beat cream cheese with electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs, beating well; add sour cream and continue beating until blended. In a large bowl combine flour, Swiss cheese, ham, green onions and white pepper. Toss to coat. Stir and combine two cheese mixtures. Pour half of filling into pan. Top with asparagus pieces; pour remaining filling on top. Bake cheesecake for 45-50 minutes or until center is set. Turn off oven and let cheesecake sit in oven with door partially open for another half hour. Cover and chill if desired. Warm in oven of microwave slightly before serving or serve at room temperature. Yield: 1 9-inch cheesecake or 12 appetizer or side servings