Hamilton Star Leslie Odom Jr. Performing in Nashville

Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor-singer, Leslie Odom, Jr. talked about his career and upcoming performances with the Nashville Symphony. Leslie Odom Jr. is set to join the Nashville Symphony for three nights of jazz standards and Broadway hits for his first-ever appearance at Schermerhorn Symphony Center (tonight) Thursday, May 26 at 7pm, Friday, May 27 at 7pm and Saturday, May 28 at 8pm. Visit www.NashvilleSymphony.org/LeslieOdomJr for tickets. The Schermerhorn Symphony Center is located at 1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201.