Handmade Nashville Hosts 8th Annual Spring Arts & Craft Show

Rebecca, Chandler and Michelle, founders of the Handmade Nashville online community gave us a preview of their annual Spring Arts and Craft Show. Shop hundreds of local artisans, enjoy food and more at Handmade Nashville’s Spring Arts and Craft Show on Saturday, May 13 from 10am-4pm at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue. For more information on the Handmade Nashville online community or the Spring Arts and Craft show, go to www.handmadenashville615. Connect with Handmade Nashville on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/craftsbyhandmadenashville/.

