Hanging with Chapel Hart in the Studio!

Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle, members of the powerhouse trio Chapel Hart talked about their career and new album. Look for Chapel Hart’s new album, Glory Days wherever you buy music. For more information about Chapel Hart, visit their website https://www.chapelhart.com/. Follow @chapelhartband on Instagram.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 13:22:09-04
